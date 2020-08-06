Activision | Call of Duty: Mobile success

Blizzard Entertainment was the subject of criticism when it announced the development of this mobile video game in full Blizzcon.

People expected Diablo IV, but Blizzard Entertainment gave them Diablo: Immortal, a video game aimed at the mobile market that sowed disgust at a BlizzCon where there weren’t too many ads. Be that as it may, the fourth installment of the saga has finally been announced and is on the way, so everyone will have their expected ration of action. Activision Blizzard has just presented the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. In this context, the North American giant has assured that the commercial success of Call of Duty: Mobile is the definitive proof that a mobile version of Diablo is the option. successful.

“Call of Duty Mobile is off to a great start, but we’re only scratching the surface of what the series can do on mobile,” said Dennis Durkin, Chief Financial Officer for Activision. The manager has answered a question about the impact Call of Duty may have on Diablo: Immortal. “By integrating experiences across different platforms, we know that this is an incredible opportunity for the saga.”

Players demand it

According to Durkin, the success of Call of Duty: Mobile is “incredible proof” of how this strategy is working. And it certainly applies to many other sagas that we have. We see that our current players are really looking for more ways to connect with their favorite series, whether on mobile or other platforms. ” This offers a “deep and authentic experience” in new systems, which can “strengthen” the relationship and commitment between both parties.

“These tests are revealing. And about your question: it’s not just Diablo, but all of our franchises. ” Teams see opportunities to enrich experiences with products of all kinds that fill various gaps in the market.

Diablo: Immortal, developed by the Chinese company NetEase, will be available for Android and iOS terminals.



