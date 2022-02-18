Activision: Bobby Kotick Used Front-End Businesses To Fund Politicians

Activision: Anyone who follows the news knows that Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard, is one of the most disowned figures in the industry today, as he was the studio leader throughout one of the biggest scandals ever seen in the video game world.

Thanks to a CNBC report, we now know that Bobby also ran two secret companies, and that he used them to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to US politicians.

Both companies were located at the same address in California and are called 807080A LLC and Norgate LLC. A representative told CNBC that “807080A LLC was created in 2008 and manages some of Mr. Kotick’s investments, who contribute Republican and Democratic candidates and now support David McCormick as a personal friend.”

But, according to the CNBC investigation, the fact is that the two companies have banked more than $600,000 to help Republican candidates, which includes Senator Mitch McConnell, and their other donations don’t tickle that amount.

With the news of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, it has not yet been made official that Bobby Kotick will step down as CEO, but there are strong signs that this should happen as soon as the deal is completed. Unfortunately, Bobby is set to receive another million dollar fine when he is removed from office, further adding to his empire.

