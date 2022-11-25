Activision Blizzard Will “Fight” Attempts to Stop Microsoft Takeover

The commercial director of Activision Blizzard said that the acquisition of Microsoft will bring “benefits” only to gamers, as well as the US gaming industry.

Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal that was valued at about 50 billion pounds (68 billion US dollars), but this move was constantly criticized by numerous regulatory authorities. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is “likely to file an antitrust lawsuit” to block the deal.

Back in September, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) expressed concerns that the merger could “harm competitors” and “harm competition” in the gaming industry. Subsequently, the CMA is considering the possibility of an “in-depth Phase 2 investigation” following an investigation that was launched this summer.

A total of 16 regulators around the world have launched an investigation into Microsoft’s alleged takeover of Activision Blizzard to assess its likely impact on competition, including the European Commission.

However, Lulu Cheng Meservey, Activision Blizzard’s chief commercial officer and executive vice president of corporate affairs, took to Twitter to defend the deal, saying that “any suggestion that the deal could have anti-competitive consequences is absurd.”

We're committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won't hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if that's needed. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) November 24, 2022

“I’ve seen a lot of rumors about Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard,” she continued. “This merger will benefit gamers and the U.S. gaming industry, especially as we face tougher competition from abroad.”

Lulu Cheng Meservey added: “We intend to continue to work with regulators around the world to ensure that the transaction continues, but we will not hesitate to fight to protect the transaction if necessary.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said he was “very, very confident” that the deal would go through.

In the summer, Sony said that owning the Xbox Call Of Duty could lead to gamers switching to another console. However, at the beginning of 2022, Microsoft made it clear that it intended to keep the long-running franchise available on various platforms, including PlayStation.

