Activision Blizzard Will Continue To Make PlayStation Games

Activision Blizzard plans to continue developing games for PlayStation consoles, if Microsoft’s acquisition of the company is approved by regulators. The information was released today (18) after the announcement of what is the largest transaction in the history of the video game industry.

According to Bloomberg journalists Dina Bass and Nate Lanxon, sources inside the owner of franchises such as Overwatch and Warcraft have revealed that the brand should not make all its games exclusive to Xbox.

On the other hand, there is, yes, confirmation that some content will be released only for Microsoft video games.

via Bloomberg sources: "Microsoft plans to keep making some of Activision’s games for PlayStation consoles but will also keep some content exclusive to Xbox"https://t.co/fG8009c0fd pic.twitter.com/8h4fpIeXrh — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 18, 2022

The information makes commercial sense, as productions like Call of Duty, for example, sell very well on PlayStation. According to the Games Industry website, Call of Duty: Vanguard was the 2nd best-selling game in the UK in 2021, with most of the copies going to Sony consoles.

Because of this, a decision to primarily make the major franchises Xbox-exclusive would potentially represent a loss of money for Microsoft.