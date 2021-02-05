Activision Blizzard wants to make game improvements

It looks like we’ll be relaunching and reimagining more classic franchises in the future for Activision Blizzard! The information was given during his last investor meeting, where a new Call of Duty game and the postponement of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV to 2022 were also announced.

The idea of the producer is to put series like World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Call of Duty itself as its main pillars but, at the same time, to value brands dear to the players, especially through the remastered content “which will be revealed in the future”.

It is worth remembering that in the last few years we have had several remastered games like that, like the acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. What else would you like to see relaunched by the producer in the future? Comment below!