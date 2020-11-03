Activision Blizzard to Bring All Game Series to Mobile

Activision Blizzard will eventually present its entire series to mobile gamers, according to what was stated in the recent earnings call. The company’s goal was personally shared by Activision Blizzard president Daniel Alegre.

Activision Blizzard had an incredible success in the mobile gaming industry with Call of Duty: Mobile. The company, which managed to reach millions of mobile players around the world, plans to be even more active in the mobile world, according to the information shared today. Activision Blizzard’s plan was announced by Daniel Alegre, the company’s president.

Daniel Alegre announced the company’s plans in the earnings call, which brought together company partners and investors. Daniel said that Activision Blizzard will push the world of mobile gaming for years to come. He added that eventually the company’s entire series will be adapted to mobile.

All series will come to mobile:

It is unquestionable that console and PC platforms are the most important resources for Activision Blizzard. However, as we can see from the last statement, the company is preparing to use the value of the rapidly developing mobile game world for its own good. We can understand this from the words of Daniel Alegre:

“We have to make sure we are activating our series on the billions of mobile devices currently available. This is by far our biggest opportunity, and we are investing in moving our entire series to mobile over time to take advantage of it. This is really important to us.”

Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Blizzard’s biggest game currently on air, has been downloaded more than 300 million times. Considering that the game debuted a year ago and reached so many players in a short time, we can see that this goal of Activision Blizzard is not very meaningless.

We do not yet know what the first series Activision Blizzard will bring to the mobile world will be. Even though the mobile version of the company’s Diablo production has been in development since 2018, there is still no sound from it. The company’s Crash: On The Run production will meet with mobile players next year.



