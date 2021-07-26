Activision Blizzard Responds To Harassment Allegations

Activision Blizzard has broken its silence. Regarding the harassment allegations against the company, Activision Blizzard broke its silence. The head of the company considered the allegations to be unfounded.

The harassment lawsuit launched against Activision Blizzard made a big splash. The president of the company, J. Allen Brack made statements about the allegations of harassment.

The Activision Blizzard executive, who is among the people named in the lawsuit filed in California, described the sexual harassment allegations as extremely disturbing.

Activison Blizzard denies harassment allegations

Sending an email to staff about the sexual harassment allegations at the company, Brack said, “The fight for equality is incredibly important to me. I spent my career fighting the brother culture,” he said.

A lawsuit filed against the company Tuesday by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleged that there was a persistent culture of sexual harassment within Activision Blizzard. In the complaint, it was stated that male employees sexually harassed female employees, while Brack was cited as one of the responsible persons who were aware of this behavior.

According to the DFEH complaint, male employees were playing video games and joking about sexual matters during work. One female employee noted that male employees approached them at the defendants’ workplaces and made abusive comments. Women working for the World of Warcraft team reported that male employees made derogatory comments about them.

Activison Blizzard executive Fran Townsend also sent an email to staff the same day as Brack. However, the explanation was harsher.