Activision Blizzard loses Millions of Players, but adds 25% More Developers compared to last year

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty and Overwatch, lost millions of players compared to the same period last year, but despite this decrease, increased the number of developers by 25%.

In its latest earnings reports, Activision Blizzard reported that its monthly active users, classified as everyone who gets access to one of its games during this time period, fell from 372 million at the end of March 2022 to 361 million at the end of June.

This drop continues the publisher’s downward trend, as the number of active users per month as of June 30 last year was 408 million, and since then it has been declining relatively steadily. There are several mitigating circumstances at work — Activision Blizzard has had a particularly quiet release schedule lately, parties due to game delays and a natural reduction in players after COVID lockdown.

However, the reduction in the number of players did not prevent Activision Blizzard from investing in its development teams, as the report also says that this number has grown significantly since June last year.

“In the second quarter, our teams made significant progress in a broad stream of content for well—known franchises,” the report says. “We continue to increase investments in our creative resources to meet the demand for our content — the number of our developers at the end of the second quarter increased by 25% compared to last year.”

With the ongoing Call of Duty franchise (albeit with a gap of a year), Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 and others in development, Activision clearly hopes to recover from this quieter period by assigning more developers to its projects and providing new games. arrive soon.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, part of Activision Blizzard’s headlining franchise, performed poorly last year: in May, the company informed investors that “the setting of the game about World War II did not resonate with part of our community.”

He has also faced harsh criticism and last year was submitted to several lawsuits for the “frat boys culture” that allegedly exists within the walls of Activision Blizzard. The State of California initiated the first lawsuit, followed by several more.

