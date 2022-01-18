Activision Blizzard: Bobby Kotick Remains CEO After Microsoft Purchase

Activision Blizzard: After the bombastic announcement about the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft confirmed today (18) that Bobby Kotick will continue as the developer’s CEO. The decision draws attention because the executive has been accused of covering up layoffs and allegations of a major abuse scandal that have been befalling Blizzard for some time.

“Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will remain focused on driving efforts to further strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth,” reads an excerpt from a Microsoft press release.

The text also informs that once the acquisition is approved by regulatory bodies, Activision Blizzard will report to Phil Spencer as the CEO.

In a personal statement, Kotick stated that Activision Blizzard has worked for over 30 years with a team of excellent professionals to create “some of the most successful games”.

“Combining Activision Blizzard’s world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft’s technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision, and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.” said the CEO.