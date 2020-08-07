Activision awaits an announcement on 10 August

The new game in the series, developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, has not yet been officially announced.

Call of Duty 2020 is being asked. The Activision title, which we do not know of official details except as developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, may be just around the corner. At least that is what the North American company itself anticipates, which has sent a mysterious object to some specific people and that points to a very specific date, August 10 at 6:00 (Spanish peninsular time). It is a sealed box accompanied by a letter, as published by Charlie Intel on his official Twitter account. This comes days after Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company, claimed that the announcement of the new title would be different from the previous ones.

“Don’t open the box until August 10 at 12PM ET,” it says in the letter, in red. According to Charlie Intel, some instructions are specified in the letter. Those who have received the box will have to send a message to a certain phone number to obtain the code that will allow the object to be opened. Therefore, the mystery will continue until the box reveals its secrets. It’s time to wait until next Monday.

So………. 👁 This just arrived from Activision. “Do not open this crate until August 10 at 12PM ET.” 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/scFTmAMZlt — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 6, 2020

What will the new Call of Duty be like?

From Call of Duty 2020 we know that its code name is The Red Door. The veracity of this was reinforced when the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store leaked the game publicly. Now, beyond its status as a first person shooter, the description did not reveal many more clues.

According to Bobby Kotick, the announcement will be different from all those they have made to date. This is not only due to the cancellation of E3 2020, but they have also been fixed in the new strategies established with Call of Duty: Warzone. “Warzone has made us rethink how, when and even where to reveal our upcoming titles, so we can’t wait to share what we have with the community. We believe that it will be [an announcement] very different “, since it will” connect “better with the players, explained the manager.



