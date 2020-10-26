Active noise canceling feature to LG Tone Free series

LG is expanding its Tone Free range of wireless headphones with a new model with advanced features. In addition to offering all the advantages of its brother FN6, such as intuitive user experience, easy fit in the ear, noise isolation performance, first class sound with Meridian technology, hygienic UVnano charging box; It also comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to provide even more listening pleasure and an enhanced personal sound experience.

At the heart of the Tone Free FN7 is the FN6’s strong passive noise isolation. Each earpiece of the N7 used three microphones that track sound waves from all directions, so the headset is designed to neutralize external sounds. Adjustable ear gels with patented curved Vortex Ribs design provide a tighter in-ear seal to minimize external noise leakage.

When ANC is activated, environmental noise is now virtually neutralized; every note and sound makes it clearer. This provides a more natural sound without losing details without maximizing the volume. Whether users are on the plane, in an outdoor cafe, or on a noisy street, all sounds sound like they are in the quiet comfort of their personal space.

LG has also worked with Meridian Audio on the FN7. The headset incorporates Meridian’s Digital Signal Processing technology. FN7; While simulating the listening experience of real speakers, it also offers pure clear vocals, creating a realistic sound stage that completely immerses the listener.

Accessible via the LG Tone Free app, available for both Android and iOS, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide a high listening experience through four customized presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, extra power and Bass Boost for depth and Treble Boost to bring more clarity to vocals.

LG Tone Free FN7 comes with UVnano charging box

The FN7 comes with a UVnano charging box, which was previously used in the FN6. Box using ultraviolet light; It helps to keep the user’s ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria in the inner network of the earphones.

LG Tone Free FN7, which was first launched in South Korea, will be available in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia from the fourth quarter.



