Activation generated $ 1.2 billion in micro transactions

From July to September, the North American company has experienced great growth in integrated purchases of games like Call of Duty.

Microtransactions have become one of the main revenue streams for Activision Blizzard this last quarter. The North American firm has confirmed during the presentation of its recent financial report that in the period from July to September more than 1,200 million dollars in micropayments entered this last quarter.

Despite the controversy, legal disputes and problems that in-app purchases or random content (such as loot boxes or loot boxes) raise, what is clear is that it is a lucrative business model. So much so that of the 1,950 million in revenue reported by Activision this past quarter, 1,200 correspond only to microtransactions; much more than direct software sales.

The Call of Duty saga breaks historical records: Modern Warfare and Warzone

The main responsible for these extraordinary financial figures for Activision Blizzard are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, the latter under the free to play mode (free download with integrated purchases) and dumped with the multiplayer game mode of currently, the battle royale. The situation is excellent for this intellectual property, since Modern Warfare (2019) has been the best-selling game in the series in its first year in history with more than 30 million units sold in less than twelve months.

“Our teams continue to execute our growth plans with excellence during these incredibly challenging circumstances,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, on the occasion of the presentation of the company’s financial results. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital revenue stream has grown exponentially. “With confidence in our ability to continue executing [the growth plan], we are raising our annual forecasts and remain enthusiastic about our growth prospects for the next year,” he adds.

The next appointment in the saga is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which goes on sale this November 13 around the world for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.



