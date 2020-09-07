Activate WhatsApp with a virtual phone number

Discover how to get a FREE virtual number to activate an alternative WhatsApp account on your tablet, PC or phone without a chip

The most popular instant messaging application in the world, WhatsApp, has remained among the favorites of users due to its functional characteristics to communicate with friends, family or work teams. Its interface is friendly and easy to use, but it also has some restrictions compared to its competitors.

One of the main limitations is that the activation of WhatsApp requires a phone number to associate the account, therefore, if you want to add another to your computer, tablet or phone without a chip or SIM card, you should follow this trick to obtain a number free virtual.

Usefulness of the virtual telephone number

Being able to separate work and personal life is challenging, especially if both parties require constant attention over the phone. Hence the importance of having a secondary phone to use WhatsApp exclusively for work, but there is a detail: the SIM card, so with the virtual number you forget about this problem.

In addition, this alternative is very useful for other applications or online services that require telephone verification but you do not have a chip, not to mention that it is much cheaper than any other prepaid contract rate.

What is a virtual number?

As its name implies, it is a digital telephone number, which is hosted on private servers, so you do not need a physical card to use them. They work practically the same as standard chips, so they can be used whenever you want from anywhere and from any application, including WhatsApp.

The most important advantage is that it does not require a physical phone to use it, and its main difference is that it does not use the telephone networks but the data networks, that is, a website or application is used for its call services, messages, etc. .

WhatsApp without chip

To activate an alternative WhatsApp account without a SIM card, you need to create a virtual number, so here are some options available in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store:

Hushed

After installing the application, click on Start to later, fill out the registration and accept the permissions it requests. You can immediately choose “Get new number” to customize the country of origin for your virtual phone, but remember that voice, SMS and MMS services are not available in some countries.

For certain cases, you can also choose the type of line you need, although the most complete is Mobile. Just select the area code you need for the phone number and the options will appear.

Text Me

This option offers a free phone number with functions very similar to the previous one to make calls, send SMS texts and even make video calls from numbers in other countries.

ESIM number

The alternative is very good in its services for social networks and its rates are affordable, although it does not have SMS and unlimited calls. You can request the month for free at Social media numbers, but be sure to unsubscribe if you don’t plan to use it any longer.

CallCentric

If what you prefer is a website to create your virtual phone number, CallCentric is a good free option but it is important to mention that the numbers are from the United States.

Whatever your decision, you can activate your WhatsApp regularly with the new virtual phone number to use everything the application offers: messages, stickers, voice notes, calls and video calls.

Register WhatsApp with landline number

Download WhatsApp and start the process as usual

Enter the landline number. The next step will ask you to enter your country code and phone number. Enter the home or business number omitting the 0 on the front.

Choose the Call me option. As this is a landline number, you will not be able to receive OTP for verification. On the contrary, you can choose the Call me option by tapping on it.

Enter OTP. You will receive a call on your WhatsApp landline number for the verification code. Listen to the OTP carefully. Enter the code and your number will be verified



