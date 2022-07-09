Across The SpiderVerse: 10 artists that we hope will be included in the soundtrack

In a recent ScreenRant interview, Composer Daniel Pemberton promised the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will be worth the extra wait as the team behind the movie is working hard to make sure it’s the best it can be. The album of songs from and inspired by the first installment was a huge success, thanks to a wide array of talented artists.

Hits from the first movie’s album like “Sunflower” and “Scared of the Dark” topped charts while striking a powerful chord in one of the film’s most iconic scenes. It’ll be a real challenge for any musician to top such a loaded soundtrack, but there are many talented singers, rappers, and hitmakers out there who are up to the challenge.

Lil Nas X

After taking the world by storm with his viral hit “Old Town Road” and going on to release the sensational album Montero, there’s no stopping him. Lil Nas X is well on his way to being a cultural icon, known just as much for his hilarious tweets and marketing ploys as he is for his hits.

Not only is he a proven hit-maker, but he’s also a musician with a strong personal voice. On a soundtrack that’s sure to be packed with exceptional artists, he’d have no problem standing out. Since the rumors of him playing Miles Morales in the MCU don’t come to fruition in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would be a special treat to at least have him on the upcoming Spiderverse soundtrack.

Ella Mai

This British R&B sensation has been on the rise for a while and continues to gain listeners. Velvety tones and emotional honesty elevate her music to new heights, especially on her latest album Heart On My Sleeve. She’s a gem in a genre full of talented crooners.

Just as Into The Spider-Verse is one of the most re-watchable Spider-Man movies because it mixed sequences of action and sequences of reflection, it’s only logical the next films will have some emotional revolutions too. With Ella Mai’s soothing and emotive voice, she could underscore moments of emotional upheaval beautifully. That said, it could also be fun to subvert expectations and give her something more up-tempo and punchy, as she’s proved she can do on tracks like “Sink or Swim”.

Dijon

Anyone would be hard-pressed not to get “The Dress” stuck in their head after even one listen. But there’s a lot more to Dijon than catchy hooks. He released his first solo EP only 3 short years ago, and in that time has grown a dedicated fan base.

He’s a skilled singer, and his live performances are electrifying (search for Many Times Live on YouTube). The passion he delivers his songs with comes through so clearly on every track. With his interest in exploring the boundaries of raw emotion and artist-persona, he could pen a thoughtful track on struggling with hidden or multiple identities. Many fans are speculating new characters could appear in Across the Spider-Verse, adding depth to this potential theme.

Joy Crookes

With jazzy vocals and a retro jazz sensibility, Joy Crookes is making waves in the UK. Last year, her first album Skin charted high and was critically adored. As an artist who makes deeply personal tracks, some even featuring the voices of her family members, it would be a good fit to give her a chance to write for a project so closely connected to the hearts of its creators.

The team behind Across the Spiderverse may be trying to push technical boundaries (meaning those looking forward to getting Spider-Verse 2 this year will have to wait a little longer), but they’ve demonstrated an inspiring level of care and love for the intimate details of Miles’ story. It would be a perfect pair to bring these creative minds together.

Kendrick Lamar

Off the fresh success of his newest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar deserves a long holiday. However, given how amazing The Black Panther soundtrack turned out with Mr. Lamar at the helm, there’s no denying he could do something great for the Spiderverse.

The work he put in as the producer of Black Panther: The Album to make sure the scope and sound were reflective of the film while adding a nuance of its own was remarkable. If he were to apply his undeniable skill to even just one track for Across the Spiderverse, it would be exciting to see what kind of a theme he could come up with for the new villain, given his abilities to navigate conflict in his lyrics.

Rina Sawayama

Much of the first Spiderverse soundtrack fell in the Hip-Hop and Rap genres, but the tracks displayed as much musical variety as the art styles in the film. Rina is a pop queen on the rise, and her embrace of retro-pop production ala Shania Twain and classic Britney makes for feel-good dance-ready tunes.

Though she isn’t entirely within the realm of genres featured on the previous soundtrack, it’s possible that along with expanding graphic art styles in the film, the next soundtrack will expand to include other genres. Rina is an artist not to be missed.

MF Doom

Any fan of lyricism and the art of rap was heartbroken to hear of the loss of MF Doom in 2020. Renowned for his verse work, he truly was an unparalleled lyricist. His Doctor Doom-inspired mask and Madvillain stage persona inextricably link his artistry to the world of comics. If granted permission by his estate, a track from the late great Doom would mark this album as one for the ages. It’s always hard to lose a beloved artist, but celebrating the art they graced the world with means keeping their legacy alive.

Rihanna

This one is admittedly a long shot. Riri is likely dedicated to caring for her newborn right now and under no pressure to put out new music. That said, it would be a solid surprise to have Rihanna on a track for Across The Spiderverse.

Nearly 20 years have passed since her first major hit “Pon De Replay” was released, and she’s had number one singles off every album she’s released since. Though we haven’t heard any new solo music from this pop legend since 2016, she’s been featured as recently as 2020. The potential to see her collaborating for one track is there, and with her one-of-a-kind vocals, the soundtrack would have another unique voice.

Flatbush ZOMBiES

A Brooklyn trio with a love of cinema and psychedelics, they’d be a good fit for Across the Spiderverse for a few key reasons. First and foremost, they write intricate lyrics with a huge impact. The variety in their sound would pair well with the variety in the animation, as Spider-Verse is known for playing with multiple animation styles.

They reference film regularly, with their latest collab with RZA being titled “Quentin Tarantino”, but beyond that, the ’90s East Coast vibes would be a great fit for a film trying to highlight its New York location. Getting anyone from Beast Coast is something the producers of the next soundtrack should be considering.

Megan Thee Stallion

An undebatably impressive rapper and singer, Meg could make it a hot spider summer in 2023 if she were to appear on the Across the Spiderverse soundtrack.

It goes without saying that she has the talent and the ability to put out certified hits, especially with songs like “WAP” and “Savage” under her belt. She’s an artist who experiments with styles and strives to improve her craft she’d be sure to deliver an unforgettable hit.