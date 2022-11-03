Acoustic Guitar Buyer’s Quick Guide — What You Need to Know

Regardless of whether you buy your first acoustic guitar or the tenth, the decision always depends on the desired sound. Any questions? Check out this acoustic guitar buyer’s guide with some recommendations from Sweetwater’s extensive range.

The following was created in collaboration with Sweetwater, a partnership with which DMN is proud.

Acoustic guitars with steel strings produce a unique sound that appeared in the 19th century thanks to the American master of German origin Christian Frederick Martin. Martin has developed a unique X-style fastening system to cope with the extra tension created by the metal strings. The sound produced by modern acoustic guitars has defined the sound of such musical genres as country, folk, bluegrass and many others. This quick buyer’s guide to acoustic guitars will help you familiarize yourself with some of the main differences between different guitars and find out what to expect when buying your first guitar.

How does the shape of the body affect the sound of an acoustic guitar

Acoustic guitars come in different body shapes, which significantly affects the tone and volume of the instrument when playing. Guitars with a smaller body will have a midrange sound, which makes them ideal for recording. Acoustic guitars with a larger body reproduce a louder song, which makes them ideal for solo artists and live performances.

How an acoustic guitar sounds is an important part of the selection process, but equally important is how the guitar feels in your hands. Start by finding the right shape of the acoustic guitar body before considering factors such as wood. Sweetwater makes it easy to sort the shapes of acoustic guitars on its website.

How Tonewood affects the sound of an acoustic guitar

Tonwood is a type of wood that gives tonal properties, which makes it a good choice for woodwind or acoustic stringed instruments such as guitars. The most commonly used tone rocks for guitars include spruce, mahogany, cedar, rosewood and maple. Some manufacturers of acoustic guitars have models that use alternative wood species, such as koa, ovankol, bubinga, sapele and myrtlewood. The type of wood used to make a guitar affects the resonant sound produced by the instrument. You can hear examples of this on the Sweetwater website.

Choosing an acoustic guitar – does the price matter?

Acoustic guitars are available from less than $200 to thousands of dollars for just one instrument. How much does the price matter when choosing an acoustic guitar? There is a multifaceted answer to this question, and it greatly depends on how you plan to use the guitar.

An inexpensive acoustic guitar is suitable for everyday playing and learning. Bob Dylan’s professional tribute band may want something with a deeper and richer sound, made from alternative wood and at a higher price. Do you want to hear how the guitar sounds? Visit Sweetwater, where you can hear sound clips of every guitar they play on their website.

The recommendation for an acoustic guitar is less than $500

Need a great first acoustic guitar with a great sound? Don’t look for anything other than the Yamaha FS800 Concert Acoustic, which has a solid spruce upper deck, a nato/okume rear and shells, a nato neck and a walnut trim. The free Player Port app for iOS and Android provides beginners with the necessary tools — a tuner, instructional videos — to start the game.

The recommendation for an acoustic guitar is less than $1,000.

The Seagull S6 Original is a classic dreadnought—style acoustic guitar with a solid cedar upper deck, laminated wild cherry and a silver maple leaf fingerboard. The design provides a warm and lively tone for playing with fingers and strumming, and a very wide rosewood fingerboard is suitable for players with large hands.

The recommendation for an acoustic guitar is less than $2,000.

Tired of carrying a few guitars to concerts? Fender Acoustic Player Telecaster offers guitarists an electric magnetic pickup and a speaker system under the saddle in one case. The soundboard has an upper deck made of Sith spruce, a back deck and sides made of mahogany. It is combined with a mahogany fingerboard and has a rosewood fingerboard with a Fishman bottom saddle and a Fender N4 Noiseless magnetic bridge.