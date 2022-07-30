ACNH: Today’s residents don’t know how well they have it

The villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has no idea how good they are these days with the advanced features and technologies of Animal Crossing. The quality of life improvements introduced in New Horizons are in stark contrast to the previous games in the series. It is almost absurd how prosperous this generation of rural residents is compared to the rural residents of the past.

There were five main games in the Animal Crossing series, not counting the spin-offs or the original N64, released only in Japan. The series began on the Nintendo GameCube, and since then, small improvements have been made to the quality of life in each entry, while the basic formula has remained unchanged. From how Animal Crossing: New Leaf stimulates the player by appointing him mayor, not just another resident, before ACNH, which takes place on islands that players can design using terraforming, Animal Crossing is constantly finding ways to improve itself without changing what makes the game. attractive.

These improvements, however, have provided both players and villagers with more tools in the game than ever before. Players can now shape their island to their liking, from terraforming to roads and buildings. This is in stark contrast to what it was before, when the player saw what he was getting.

The previous Animal Crossing Village was uncomfortable to the point of black comedy

Previous Animal Crossing games were nowhere near as accommodating as New Horizons for its residents. In the five main Animal Crossings before New Horizons, the village was a scenery that could not be changed in any way. Compare this to New Horizons, where, in addition to the fact that Tom Nook evades taxes on Animal Crossing, everything on the island can be changed at the player’s request, up to the possibility to change the shape of the island according to his needs.

Today’s villagers are so happy that New Horizons lacks a key feature of the original GameCube game: villagers were often unhappy. Every villager had something to complain about, some kind of mundane thorn in their side, whether it was the weather, their house or just dislike for the player’s character. The villagers were also often mean and self-serving, and Tom Nook’s softer and friendlier nature today was the end result of Tom Nook’s evolution from Animal Crossing N64 to Nintendo Switch.

New Horizons is the end result of many years of Nintendo’s work on the Animal Crossing formula to make it more accessible than ever before. The player has more options, the villagers tend to be much happier, and players can even travel online to other islands for entertainment and inspiration. Residents of Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t really know how good they are.