ACNH Theory: Tom Nook bought the island to get away from taxes

Animal Crossing: Tom Nook from New Horizons is a typical capitalist whose latest venture landed him on a desert island for a good reason: tax evasion. It’s no coincidence that the newest part of Animal Crossing takes place on a remote island, not in a city. Tom Nook is engaged in the creation of bells, and as soon as he has them, he will want to keep them in any way possible. Tom Nook will also use any resource available to him to save his bells, even if it means attracting old friends and creating new companies.

The Animal Crossing series and Tom Nook have changed a lot in the years since its first release. Tom Nook’s ventures included owning a store in Animal Crossing, Wild World and City Folk, managing Nook’s Homes as a real estate agent in New Leaf, and founding and owning the travel agency Nook Inc. in New Horizons. Over the years, Tom Nook has accumulated a huge number of Bells thanks to his ever-growing business ventures.

With a lot of bells, Tom Nook gets a lot of taxes, and since all the fans know how much Tom Nook loves his bells, it’s not surprising that he wouldn’t give them away too much. Obviously, with Tom Nook, who is the tanuki trickster that he is, he will find a way to hold as many bells as possible, and he will get help from other ACNH characters on the Nook payroll.

Tom Nook of Animal Crossing Used Classic Tax Evasion Tactics

Like many millionaires and billionaires of our time, Tom Nook found a classic loophole for tax evasion by transferring all his money to an offshore account. The Desert Island is not related to any form of government, and therefore Tom Nook can set his own rules. Moving himself and his family to the island also helps his cause, as it is harder to track.

Buying a remote island or several islands can be expensive, but Tom Nook even found a loophole here to make money as well as avoid paying taxes. By linking the player to a “vacation package,” he ends up accumulating several already populated islands where players and villagers have to pay him for things like bridges, slopes, and improvements to the Animal Crossing house.: New Horizons.

However, Tom Nook from Animal Crossing is not the only guilty party. He has several others in his scheme. The Nucklings, Tom’s adopted nephews, own the only general store on the island, thus monopolizing the way the player can spend their bells. Able Sisters are also close friends of Nooks and are the only place where players can buy any new clothes. Even the online shopping app Nook Shopping belongs to Tom Nook. Lottie is also involved in the scheme, using Paradise Planning to raise more money, and using Poki-to-Bell conversions as a way to launder Bells.

Tom Nook used the skills and resources of many of today’s rich to evade taxes with offshore investments, even enlisting his friends and family to create their own self-governing islands. His scheme obviously worked: in 2022, more than two million islands were involved Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If Tom Nook plans to stay on trend with the current global billionaires, players can see The Nooks and their friends heading into space.