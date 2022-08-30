Achieving the “Callisto Protocol” forces players to see every possible death

Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of the fall, as the horror game has managed to dominate many of the shows it has appeared on, stay relevant in everyday conversations, and use Glenn Schofield’s Dead space pedigree. not just feeling a different way of looking at the same thing. Callisto Protocol promises to be a great horror game, and death has become its calling card.

The Callisto protocol is clearly not afraid to harden its protagonist in bloody, painful and terrifying ways. And this is what developer Mark James recently discussed in an interview with IGN Japan, stating that “now [bloody deaths] have become our calling card. We have a signature death at the end of every trailer.” It also seems that the studio wants to reward players who die, as James also hints that they will do this often.

James also stated that death in the Callisto Protocol should not be seen as a punishment, but as a way to learn from your mistakes and have fun in the process. Because of this philosophy, James reported that The Callisto Protocol studio is currently working on achievements and trophies of the game, and the studio added “an achievement for seeing all the deaths.” Apparently, this means death from the game’s enemies, dangerous game environments, and any other way the studio sees fit to kill its players.

Of course, James did not talk about how many unique ways to die in the game, but added that “you will have to work hard to do it.” In other words, it sounds like a time leak, given the Callisto Protocol’s signature approach to death. This puts fans of the game and, of course, achievement hunters in front of a new challenge throughout the game. It could be something that opens up naturally throughout the game if someone dies enough, but given that the goal of the game is usually not to die, it goes without saying that most players will miss some of these death animations.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen how this achievement really highlights the distinctive touch of The Callisto Protocol here, but it’s clear that fans are still waiting for a bloody game. It has already been compared to Dead Space, such is the nature of games like these two, but it is clear that it also leaves its mark, at least from marketing.

Callisto Protocol is released on December 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.