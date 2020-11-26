Acer VG240Y: A gaming monitor you can call

When it comes to setting up a gamer PC, gamers tend to be concerned with processor, motherboard, memory, storage and video card; even peripherals, such as the mouse and keyboard, are given special prominence, but not all of them pay attention to the choice of monitor, an important part of the gaming experience.

Among the various models available on the market, the Acer Nitro VG240Y gamer monitor is one of the most competent options, as it brings complete specifications to the players. Follow the characteristics of this equipment and understand why it is a good option to buy it now.

Immersion in games

Thanks to the Acer HDR display, the VG240Y monitor is capable of creating deeper levels of contrast between white and black; the result is more immersive scenes, with rich, preserved dark tones. With the greatest possible amount of enhanced details, there is an unprecedented light effect during matches.

The IPS screen is 23.8 inches and Full HD resolution. The very thin-edged construction offers the zeroframe design, virtually eliminating the edges by aligning multiple monitors side by side. Thus, the player has a real immersion during games, after all, the monitor is the same EXP: the more, the better.

FreeSync Premium

Have you ever had the impression that your gambling is a little “torn” and that there is a lack of synchrony in the image? This is a common effect of those who use a powerful video card, but a simple monitor.

With AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the VG240Y monitor is able to eliminate this effect, minimizing delays and latency during games. When presenting a perfect synchronization in the frames of the screen, there is a more fluid, smooth and responsive experience, which is very good for the game.

Speaking of frame refresh rate, the VG240Y monitor has impressive numbers. To permanently eliminate input lag, this Acer model is capable of displaying frame refresh rates ranging from 144 Hz to 165 Hz. With AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the result is smoother images, with no traces and tears. The 1 ms Visual Response Boost (VRB) mode is also capable of reducing blurring, ghosting and smudging in the image and eliminating blurring of fast-moving objects.



