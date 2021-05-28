Acer Upgrades Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 Gaming PCs With RTX 3070

Acer announced this Thursday (27) an update on its gaming desktops, with important news for the Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 PCs, which include the new 11th generation Intel Core processors, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, in addition to GeForce RTX Series 30 from Nvidia.

The news comes at a great time, when many know how hard it is to build a PC gamer this year. In addition to the exchange rate, the abusive increase in the price of video cards has made the purchase of pre-made products an ideal solution for those who want to update themselves.

Predator Orion 3000

The Predator Orion 3000 (P03-630) was built for gamers looking for a good hardware experience in a mid-tower case. The 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card bring up to 64GB of 3200Hz DDR4 memory. In addition to smooth gameplay and high frame rates, gamers can enjoy gaming, streaming and editing content.

Powered by Intel Killer E2600 technology, which promises cutting-edge Wi-Fi speeds, the Predator Orion 3000 features a wide range of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports (Type-A and Type-C), DTS:X Ultra audio and a large storage space with up to 6TB hard disk (3TB x2). The tempered glass side panel shows four RGB LEDs and customizable light bars.

Acer Nitro 50

The Nitro 50 series, with the N50-120 (AMD) and N50-620 (Intel) models is for those who want to update themselves: better gameplay, additional features and an immersive experience.

For this, processors, both the AMD Ryzen 9 5900 Series and the 11th generation Intel Core i7, are able to feed diverse tasks, from intensive use of graphics, to content creation and video editing.

Both desktops hit the North American market in July: the Predator Orion 3000 priced at $ 1,200 (about R $ 6,300 in direct conversion), and the Nitro 50 at $ 949 (around R $ 5,000, in direct conversion).