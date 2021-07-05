Acer Notebooks With RTX 30 Series GPU Get Free Upgrade

Recently, Acer announced a very welcome addition to the owners of their gaming notebooks. Through a software update, the company increased the amount of energy directed to video cards, GPUs, ensuring more graphics performance in games and programs. The change is intended for models with Nvidia’s RTX 30 series and will be completely free.

The update is atypical for notebook manufacturers and will directly impact the Total Graphics Power (TGP) of the models. Devices belonging to the Nitro 5, Predator Helios 300, Triton 300 and Triton 300 SE lines are candidates to receive the change, which must guarantee between 5 to 30 watts more, depending on the variant.

As a result, it is expected that there will be an increase in device performance in different types of applications, however, the situation may be different in practice. The extra energy directed to the video card also tends to increase its heat emission, causing a temporary state of overheating, followed by a sudden loss of performance — an effect known as Thermal Throttling.

Although it sounds like a problem, and is really bothersome, Thermal Throttling occurs as an emergency to protect internal components from damage caused by long exposure to high temperatures. The measure occurs on several types of devices, but is particularly noticeable in products focused on mobility, such as notebooks and cell phones.

However, it is not yet possible to say how Acer notebooks will react to the change and it remains to wait more information about the case. The update is now available and can be found on the company’s official website. In case of doubt, you can consult the amount of watts added for each variant by clicking here.