Acer notebook is first with new Qualcomm processor

Acer will have a Qualcomm “cell phone” chip in its Spin 7 notebook. The processor maker announced the new second-generation Snapdragon 8cx that equips the laptop during IFA 2020, which takes place in person in Berlin. Thus, the computer will be the first in the world with access to the 5G Internet, once available. For now, there is still not much information about its technical data, price and availability in Brazil.

The processor used in Spin 7 promises good energy efficiency, but should be below Intel’s latest Core i5. Thus, the CPU must represent a good autonomy, defined by Qualcomm as “multi-day” – which indicates, at least, more than 24 hours out of the socket.

The new Spin 7 will also have a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a touch-sensitive surface, in addition to Gorilla Glass with antimicrobial protection. The 2 in 1 notebook will have two USB-C ports, one USB-A and a fingerprint sensor to enhance system security.



