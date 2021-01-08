Acer Nitro XV28 supporting game consoles

Acer Nitro Monitor introduced. The monitor, specially developed to offer good performance on consoles, is called the Acer Nitro XV28. Supporting Xbox Series X and PS5, the device comes with IPS LCD technology and 28 inches in size while offering 3K UHD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution.

Acer Nitro XV28 highlights

As part of CES 2021, Acer introduced its monitor compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5. In addition to the support of HDMI 2.1 on the device, it allows playing games at 120 Hz thanks to VRR in 4K resolution. Under its 28-inch size, there is a 4K panel, which supports up to 144 Hz.

On the screen side, the monitor uses an IPS screen and increases the screen experience thanks to its very thin frames. In addition to these, there are features such as FreeSync Premium, DisplayPort, USB-C connection. This device, which has the features listed above, is preparing to appear before its users with a price tag of $ 899.

In addition to the Nitro monitor, Acer introduced two new monitors for the Predator series. These devices, called Predator XB27 and Predator XB32, will be released as player-oriented. The Predator XB27 model has a 4K screen, 27-inch IPS panel and will be sold for $ 1,099.

The Predator XB32 has a 31.5-inch display with 4K 144 HZ G-Sync. This device will be sold for $ 1,199.