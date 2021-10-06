Acer Nitro 5: Gamer Notebook Roda BF5 And Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Acer Nitro 5: The gaming notebook segment has grown a lot in recent years, and today there are excellent options for those who want a portable machine to enjoy games. The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best-selling gaming notebooks today, having powerful hardware and high performance to run the main titles on the market.

Want to learn more about the Acer Nitro 5 and how this gaming notebook can enhance your gaming experience? So check out its main features.

Aggressive yet discreet design

The Acer Nitro 5 has the classic combination of red and black, which gives a “gamer face” to this gaming notebook and includes backlighting even on the keyboard. The fans on the back and the straight corners further reinforce the aggressive design of the gaming notebook.

This computer also appeals to those who want a little more discretion and plan to use it for meetings or studies. Thus, the best of both worlds is present in the Acer Nitro 5, which has an aggressive look but, at the same time, sober.

The 15.6 inch display and FHD resolution complete the visual package. The screen has IPS technology for varying viewing angles and runs at 60Hz for very fluid gaming.