Acer: New Nitro Gaming Monitors with AMD FreeSync

In addition to the new notebooks of the Aspire 3 and Nitro 5 lines, Acer announced, in a virtual event held today (13), its new line of Nitro line monitors, which cater for those looking for gaming or productivity performance. There are two models, the XV280K and KG271-P. The company sponsors the Brazilian Rainbow Six Championship.

Both models feature AMD Free Sync technology, which eliminates image breaks and smoother gameplay, minimizing lag and latency. The Nitro line consists of two models, which we will explain below:



The XV280K has an IPS screen with a 4K UHD resolution of 28 inches, ideal for games and also for those who work with video editing and need a monitor with a high resolution screen and perfect image saturation. It has few edges, thanks to the ZeroFrame design, and it also features DCI-P3 technology and ergonomics in height, tilt and rotation adjustment, and has a suggested price of R $ 3299.

The Acer KG271-P gaming monitor has a 27-inch TN Full HD panel (1920×1080 pixels), with a 165Hz refresh rate and 0.7ms response time, which makes the transitions even more fluid for gaming. It has an adjustable viewing angle up to 15º and the same ZeroFrame technology. It has HDMI (2.0), DVI (Dual Link), DisplayPort (1.2), SPK, Audio in and Audio out inputs. Its suggested price is R $ 2199.

Acer also introduced the CB242Y model, which features features such as vertical and horizontal angle adjustment, known as ErgoStand, ZeroFrame technology, 24 inches with Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS resolution with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and 75Hz frequency, and Vision Care, which allows more comfort and eye care.

The new models also feature Acer ComfyView and BluelightShield technology, which optimizes brightness and reduces reflections of ambient light on the screen, providing better visual comfort even after long gaming sessions. The launch of these gaming monitors only reinforces Acer’s commitment to providing the best equipment for its audience ”. Renato Almeida, senior product manager at Acer Brasil.



