Acer: New Chromebooks Bring Bigger Screens And Intel CPUs

Acer announced, on Wednesday (13), four new Chromebooks that cater from home users to workers and students. With large screens, the devices bring modern processors that contribute to productivity and entertainment.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Compact, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 14-inch IPS FHD screen. Designed for multitasking people, the Standard and Enterprise versions are equipped with 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors.

The model has a hybrid design and can be turned into a tablet. Scheduled for release in January 2022 in the US, the standard edition will start at $699.99 (about R$3,860 in direct conversion).