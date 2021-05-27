Acer Launches TavelMate P6 Notebooks With Rotating Screen and Ultralight

Acer announced on Thursday (27) the two new notebooks of the TravelMate P6 and Spin P6 line aimed at professional use. According to the company, the models were designed for people who need to take the device to work or college more easily.

The new TravelMate P6 line has, for the first time, a model with a screen that can be rotated 360 degrees to be used in four different modes. In terms of performance, the releases were updated with Intel Core i7 vPro 11th generation and SSD storage of up to 1 TB. Both have 5G connectivity.

Ultralight and 0.6 inch thick, the TravelMate P6 weighs just 1 kg, while the Spin P6 model is heavier at 1.1 kg. The screen has FHD resolution and IPS technology, and the Spin P6 model comes with a stylus and Corning Gorilla Glass technology.

Both versions of the TravelMate P6 come with a backlit keyboard, two speakers and four integrated microphones, which can record good voice quality at a distance of up to two meters, according to the company.

Regarding security, notebooks have a fingerprint sensor and a webcam with IR (infrared). With it, the device “locks” when the user leaves the workplace. In terms of battery life, the notebook lasts up to 20 hours and can have 80% of the charge charged in just one hour.

Pricing

The TravelMate P6 model will be sold in North America for $ 1,299 (approximately R $ 6,850 in current conversion) starting in December. Spin P6 has a suggested price of US $ 1,399 (R $ 7,370).