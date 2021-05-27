Acer Launches Swift X With GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and Ryzen 5000

Acer announced on Thursday (27) several launches at next @ acer, the brand’s global press conference. Among them are the two new models from the Acer TravelMate corporate line, and the new member of the Swift series, the Acer Swift X.

The new Swift X is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti video card, up to 16 GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 2 TB. The 14 inch FHD IPS screen has 85.7% utilization and the 3,001 nits of brightness guarantee more color accuracy.

Regarding the autonomy of use, the 59 W fast charging battery guarantees up to 17 hours of use, depending on the user’s consumption mode.

The notebook also has some improvements in terms of cooling internal parts. The new keyboard design with air intake “expels” about 10% more heat than a conventional keyboard, according to information released by Acer. The brand also guarantees that the new stereo cooler should increase airflow by up to 10% from the device. In addition, the model is only 17.9 mm thick and weighs 1.39 kg.

Pricing

The Acer Swift X will be available in North America in June this year starting at $ 899.99 (approximately RS 4,738 in the current conversion). There is still no forecast for launch in Brazil.