Acer launches Porsche Design Acer Book RS laptop

Acer announced on Monday (22) the launch of its line of premium notebooks Porsche Design Acer Book RS in Brazil. In partnership with Porsche Design, the ultra-thin model features a carbon fiber cover and is the first notebook in the country to have Intel Evo certification. The seal attests to the fulfillment of key usage metrics, such as consistent performance, high speed and fast loading.

The notebook arrived in the country with two models. The first has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB SSD. The second has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor; 16GB LPDDR4X RAM; 1TB PCIe NVMe M2 2280 SSD; and an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU. The IPS LCD Full HD screen has 14 inches and 90% frontal usage. Both options are found in gray and weigh just 1.2 kg. Two copper heat tubes guarantee the cooling of the device and the battery lasts up to 17 hours.

“We are very excited to be able to offer Brazilians as special and differentiated equipment as the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. Bringing the first notebook with Intel® Evo ™ certification is also, of course, a very important step that we take towards our constant commitment to innovation ”, comments André Teixeira, Senior Product Manager for Acer in Brazil. “The Porsche Design Acer Book RS is the perfect match between ensuring productivity for everyday life and cutting-edge design. Undoubtedly the ideal choice for those who prioritize experience, innovation, elegance and style in their routine ”.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS notebook with Intel Core i7 is available at the Acer Store for $ 16,499 and the model with Intel Core i5 is coming out for $ 13,990.