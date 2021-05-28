Acer Launches New Predator Triton and Helio Series Gaming Notebooks

Acer continues to supply its gaming notebook line with different machines suitable for the most hardcore gamers. Among the main highlights are the new Predator Triton 500 SE and the Predator Helios 500 line, which have been upgraded to the 11th generation Intel Core i9 processors, in addition to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs!

Predator Triton 500 SE

The Predator Triton 500 SE gamer notebook is hardware tailored to run on the stem all the great games of the moment thanks to its RTX 3080 GPU and up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, in addition to the aforementioned 11th generation Intel Core i9 processor . There are 4 TB of high speed PCIe Gen4 storage, which makes it great for both work and for leaving multiple games installed at the same time!

Its screen is 16 inches and 16:10, with a screen-to-body ratio of 87%, the chassis being all metal and the thermal management technology always works to keep the machine at the right temperature. For those who like to play online, the Etherney controller Intel Killer E3100G, Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Control Center 2.0 serve to keep latency as low as possible. It is also possible to overclock the GPU thanks to PredatorSense, switching between silent, extreme or turbo modes.

Predator Helios 500

Another great option is the Predator Helios 500 gamer notebook, which features an 11th generation Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory! PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and SATA HDD fit like a glove to allow you to run lots of games, and in fast performance. Your connection is also very smart thanks to the Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro 5G, which uses intelligence to direct important data traffic from faster priority network games.

As for the screen, you can choose between the 17.3-inch Helios 500 with 120 Hz 4K mini LED display and AUO AmLED technology, or AUO’s FHD 360 Hz display, which has a response time of just 3 ms. With the technology of Acer’s Vortex Flow fans, the machine’s performance is improved during the most demanding games thanks to the cooling of the 5th generation Aeroblade 3D.

