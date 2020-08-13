Acer launches new computer with AMD Ryzen processor

This Thursday morning (13), Acer announced its new notebooks for games and productivity in Brazil. In the latter case, the model launched was the new Aspire 3, with a focus on bringing a premium aspect to this line.

The new Aspire 3 focuses on bringing performance inside a smaller and lighter chassis, in addition to presenting thinner edges on the product. Check out the highlights of this laptop:

Main features



The Acer machine is 19 mm thick – thinner than its predecessor – and focuses on being lightweight for the consumer. Its 15.6-inch screen has HD resolution (1366×768 pixels) and IPS technology, so as not to cause loss of image quality when viewed from the side.

To maintain its goal of providing productivity, the new laptop features third-generation AMD Ryzen 3, 5 or 7 processors, with 8 GB of RAM – expandable to 32 GB – and a dedicated AMD Radeon 540X graphics card.

There are several storage options. If you only want SSD, you can get 256 GB or 512 GB. But the consumer can still choose to install up to 2 TB of HDD in a free SATA 3 slot, for example, without losing the warranty. On battery, the brand promises approximately 5 hours of autonomy – but the duration depends on the person’s use.

For connectivity, there are two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.1, one HDMI output and one Ethernet network input, in addition to the one for a microphone and headphones.

Technical specifications

15.6 inch IPS screen

HD resolution (1366×768 pixels)

Third-generation AMD Ryzen 3, 5, or 7 processors

AMD Radeon 540X dedicated GPU

8 GB of RAM – expandable to up to 32 GB

256 or 512 GB SSD storage – with optional HDD

Battery life up to 5 hours

Windows 10 as operating system

Pricing and availability

The new Acer Aspire 3 will have local production and is now available in the brand’s official online store in Brazil. The suggested prices start from R $ 3,099 for the most basic configuration, but may increase according to the configuration chosen by the consumer.



