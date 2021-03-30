Acer launches Click to Pray eRosary smart rosary in Brazil

Acer is selling in Brazil the Click to Pray eRosary smart rosary, launched in 2019 as a way to bring young people closer to Catholicism. Developed in partnership with the Vatican, the accessory promises to make the act of praying more connected.

The device has a design similar to an ordinary rosary, but has functions present in smart bracelets. The product comes with sensors capable of capturing steps and burning calories, as well as a Bluetooth connection to share information with an app for Android and iOS, via Bluetooth connection.

Click to Pray eRosary provides connection to an official Worldwide Prayer Network platform for the user to follow the Pope’s prayers and also share their progress with an online community. In addition to having access to Vatican prayers, the device has support for setting reminders with phrases from the Bible.

The rosary’s specifications also include a body that weighs 25g and provides resistance against water and dust. According to the manufacturer, the accessory battery lasts for about four days.

Another interesting detail is a six-axis gyroscope present in the accessory. The technology allows the device to begin praying the moment the user makes the sign of the cross.

Pricing and availability

Acer is selling Click To Pray eRosary in Brazil with a suggested retail price of R $ 1,299. The company’s store offers the accessory in up to 12 interest-free installments at this price.

The manufacturer’s e-commerce in Brazil also has a 10% discount on cash purchase, which brings the value down to R $ 1,169.10.