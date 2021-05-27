Acer Launches Aspire Vero, Environmentally Friendly Recycled Plastic Notebook

Acer announced, on Thursday (27), the Aspire Vero notebook, which is produced with post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), which are reprocessed household or commercial waste. In addition to the sustainable proposal, the company claims that the computer was built with longevity in mind.

According to Acer, Aspire Vero combines sustainability with design. The device does not have any additional surface treatment, that is, no type of coating paint was used. PCR plastic is 50% of the keyboard’s raw material and 30% of the chassis.

Internally, the promise is that the device can be easily upgraded with new pieces of RAM and storage, all to allow you to not have to change your PC in a short time. The screws are also standardized so that disassembly is easy.

“It is a computer aimed at people who care about the environment like us. And together, we can make the Earth a better place”, defended Henry Huang, director of Acer, during the Next @ Acer 2021 event, which was broadcast online.

The computer also comes with a packaging made of 80% recycled paper and printed with soy-based ink. The laptop bag and the keyboard paper are made from 100% recycled industrial plastic.

Specifications

Regarding specifications, Acer Vero is equipped with the 11th generation of Intel Core i7 processors. The graphics card is an Iris Xe, which guarantees good performance in everyday activities. The electronic screen is 15 inches.

The PC also has an SSD of up to 1 TB of the M.2 type. The RAM options were not informed by Acer.

The machine has a hinge design that when lifted, the notebook allows for a better and more ergonomic typing experience. It has noise suppression for video calls, a USB-C port, two USB-A 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6 and digital player.

The computer is Acer’s first product that integrates the Earthion platform, a company mission that is committed to efforts to promote the sustainability and protection of planet Earth.