Acer Debuts Windows 11 SE On TravelMate Notebooks

Acer: This Monday (17), Acer announced that its Acer TravelMate B3 and Acer TravelMate Spin B3 notebooks will receive Windows 11 SE. The education version of the cloud-based operating system was unveiled in November 2021, aiming to provide an inclusive and accessible experience for school environments.

Both devices have military-grade certification, the MIL-STD 810H, with shock-absorbing shock absorbers — allowing them to withstand up to 60 kg of downward force and fall from up to 1.22 m high, according to the brand. Notebooks still have a considerable battery, allowing up to 10 hours of use.

With smart features, the devices have an Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) chip with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology, which helps with connectivity in multi-user environments, and optional 4G LTE for when students are away from the router. Teachers can still check battery levels through the lid of the device, knowing when it needs to be recharged.

The Spin version of the device comes equipped with Acer Antimicrobial Design, which features an antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass display and an antimicrobial silver ion coating on commonly used touch surfaces such as the keyboard, touchpad and palm rest.

The TravelMate B3 (TMB311-32) will be available in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the first quarter of 2022, with prices starting at 359 euros, around R$2,200 in direct conversion. In China, the model should arrive in March, for ¥3,499 (R$ 3,000).

The TravelMate Spin B3 (TMB311R-32) will be available in EMEA in the first quarter starting at €539, or BRL 3,300 at current prices. There is still no forecast for the launch of the devices in Brazil, although the Brazilian website of Acer has a page presenting the model still with Windows 10.