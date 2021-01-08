Acer Chromebook Spin 514 comes with an AMD processor

Although CES 2021, which will be held in digital environment, has not started yet, some companies are already announcing the products they will exhibit here. One of these companies, Acer, unveiled its laptop named Chromebook Spin 514. The Chromebook Spin 514 comes with AMD Ryzen 3000 series mobile processor options.

Memory capacity options for the Chromebook Spin 514 range from up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM. The maximum storage space option is 256 GB. Acer points out that the laptop has a battery life of 10 hours.

The 14-inch Full HD resolution screen takes up 78 percent of the case. All options include two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a microSD card slot. Some configurations also offer HDMI inputs.

17.35 mm. Thick Spin 514 weighs 1.55 kilograms on the scale. Acer emphasizes that the laptop is military-grade durable. According to the information provided by the company, the Spin 514 can withstand a weight of 60 kilograms.

Acer also offers enterprise option with Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514

There is also a corporate version of the device called Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514. This version works with the enterprise version of Chrome OS. The same memory and storage options are offered for the Enterprise Spin 514.

The Chromebook Spin 514 will be available in North America in February starting at $ 479.99. Enterprise Spin 514 will be launched in March with prices starting at $ 749.99.