Acer, Aspire Nitro 5 and Predator Helios 300 laptops

The partnership between Acer and Intel remains firm and strong, with the right to new products tailored for those who like to play on high-end gaming notebooks! At the invitation of the companies, we participated in a presentation and press conference where we were able to check their launches more closely.

The main novelties announced were the Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53-735Y) and Aspire Nitro 5 (AN515-55-59MT) notebooks, both of which use 10th generation processors. The idea, according to André Teixeira, the Acer Product Manager, is “to monitor the arrival of more players in this universe, ensuring the best performance of our machines, regardless of their level of demand and need”.

Meet the Aspire Nitro 5 (AN515-55-59MT)

The new Aspire Nitro 5, which you can see in the image above, is a launch specially designed for Black Friday 2020 and includes a 10th generation Intel Core I5-10300H, in addition to NVIDIA GeForce GTX ™ 1650TI, with dedicated VRAM memory 4GB GDDR6, 512 GB SSD storage and Windows 10 operating system.

Its screen is 15.6 ”Full HD IPS @ 144Hz, and the notebook also has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port (USB 3.1 Gen 2), a powered USB 3.1 Gen 2 port and an HDMI port 2.0, with a beautiful retro illuminated FineTip keyboard, all powered by Nitro Sense, a feature that controls the temperature and performance of the notebook while playing.

Here is the Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53-735Y)

The other big news is the Predator Helios 300, a notebook with 10th Generation Intel Core I7-10750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, with its dedicated 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Despite having an Endless Linux operating system, it makes up for it with its 15.6 ”Full HD IPS 144Hz screen.

In addition, it looks great with the backlit keyboard and 4th generation Aeroblade 3D technology. The Predator Helios 300 comes standard with 1TB + 256GB SSD of storage and 16GB DDR4 RAM. To connect your accessories, there are two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port (USB 3.1 Gen 2), a Powered USB 3.1 Gen 2 port and an HDMI port.

While the Aspire Nitro 5 can now be found on the official website of the Acer Store, the Predator Helios 300 will only appear there in December 2020. What did you think of the new models? Are you thinking of buying any of them? Comment below!



