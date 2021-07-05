Acer Aspire 5: Work, Study and Play in One Notebook

Acer Aspire 5: A reality more and more present, whether by necessity or choice, work and remote teaching collide with a challenge: having a computer at hand that can do the job! After all, this machine will have to face video calls, online classes and a bunch of programs that you have to download every now and then.

All this without leaving aside the mobility and autonomy that have become essential in this new routine, as well as providing support for leisure and entertainment activities — after all, everyone needs a break from work.

With all this in mind, Acer has launched the Aspire 5, a high-performance notebook with a series of interesting configurations that are ideal for work and study at home.

Stylishly designed notebook with premium construction

The first aspect that catches your eye right away is the look. The Acer Aspire 5 is a notebook with an elegant design and a brushed steel finish that sets it apart from other notebooks out there.

The Acer Aspire 5 is also very thin (only 1.79 cm when closed) and light (only 1.5 kg), which makes this computer an excellent choice for those who need to transport it. And look, we’re talking about a notebook with a 14-inch screen, standard size and generally quite generous in this segment.

The work and study notebook also attracts attention when it’s open, featuring a full ABNT2 keyboard. The edges are very thin and the touchpad is slightly shifted to the left for ease of use.

Notebook with high performance hardware

One of the main concerns of anyone who wants a new notebook to work or study needs to be performance. Anyone thinking of investing in an Acer Aspire 5 can be relaxed, as this model has high-performance hardware!

This notebook comes equipped with a 10th generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor and 8GB of RAM memory. This set can propel the machine to do even the heaviest activities. In addition, the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card (with 2 GB of dedicated memory) can give graphics applications an extra boost.

It’s also important to mention that the Acer Aspire 5 notebook already comes equipped with SSD storage (256GB). This format is much faster than traditional hard drives, providing a quick boot for the system and programs running on that machine.

What does a notebook for work and study need to have?

We’ve already mentioned the fact that this notebook is very light and offers excellent performance for work and study, but these are just a few aspects that make it an excellent companion for home office activities and also for when we resume our daily routine.

The 14-inch HD screen of the Acer Aspire 5 has ComfyView technology, a feature that optimizes brightness, contrast and color curve to provide more comfort during use. This ensures a much richer imaging experience, perfect for anyone who’s going to take a lot of classes, participate in video calls, or edit their projects on this notebook.

Another point that is always important to consider is computer audio. The Aspire 5, from Acer, features TrueHarmony technology that offers deeper bass and louder volume – another feature that favors those who will use the notebook for work and studies.

Looking at connectivity, a very important but sometimes overlooked feature, the Aspire 5 also puts on a show offering Wireless 802.11ac technology, which allows for a faster connection. The notebook also has the Type C USB port, a new generation standard present in many modern cell phones. Acer’s notebook model also features Ethernet, HDMI and three USB 3.2 connections.

Finally, we also need to talk about the autonomy of this notebook. It is true that many are working and studying at home, and this does not seem to be an essential aspect. However, when everything returns to normal, the Acer Aspire 5 with its autonomy of 10.5 hours of use will offer the mobility that workers and students need in their daily lives.

*****

Acer is a well known brand among Brazilians and promises to surprise the public again with this new notebook model focused on high performance. The machine was developed thinking of consumers who need a quality notebook to work and study, a product that is in great demand nowadays.

If you decide to invest in an Acer Aspire 5, be aware that you will be protected by the company’s 12-month warranty. During this period, the notebook will be covered even if you upgrade your machine, such as installing another SSD, RAM memory or changing the operating system – as long as the changes do not compromise the integrity of the product and the software used is genuine.

Interested in this notebook? Then check out the video below and find out more details about the Acer Aspire 5!