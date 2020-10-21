Acer announces smart speaker with LED screen

This Wednesday (21), Acer announced a series of news. Amidst them, the brand’s new smart speaker, called Halo, was one of the first of its kind to bring DTS sound technology in 360 degrees, offering an even richer sound experience, according to the manufacturer.

The device, which will compete with the new Google Nest Audio, also stands out for having an RGB lighting base, which changes color according to the user’s preferences. You can, for example, configure it to synchronize with the songs in the playlist or to change the tone according to the time of day, matching the ambient lighting.

There is also an LED display, mentioned by Acer as an optional feature. The screen can show information such as time and temperature, among others, but the Taiwanese brand says that it will also be possible to display personalized messages and even simpler images, through an application under development.

This smart speaker has two omnidirectional microphones in the far field, used to capture the voice commands that trigger the Google Assistant, and it also has physical buttons at the top, through which you can increase or decrease the volume, control playback music and disable the microphones.

Sales from 2021

The Acer Halo smart speaker will be officially launched in December, when the specifications will be released in full. But it should only hit stores in the first quarter of 2021.

It will cost from US $ 109, equivalent to R $ 612, at the quotation of the day and in direct conversion, without considering taxes. The value refers to the basic version – the brand did not inform the price of the model with LED screen.



