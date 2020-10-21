Acer Announces Notebooks with Intel CPUs

Acer announced a new wave of Spin, Swift and Aspire notebooks, which now feature models with Intel Tiger Lake processors. The new generation chips come with graphics from the Intel Xe line and some models also feature dedicated Nvidia GPUs.

Despite the updated hardware, the computers follow the principles of portability that are already known in the Acer lines. Below, you can see more details about each model presented:

Acer Swift 3X:

The new Swift hits the market with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor options, both made in Tiger Lake architecture and with Intel Xe graphics. The device also promises to take care of connectivity, courtesy of Wi-Fi 6, USB -C and Thunderbolt 4.0.

The notebook has a 14-inch Full HD display that covers 84% ​​of the front of the device. In addition, the panel has 72% coverage of the NTSC color spectrum.

Regarding autonomy, Acer promises up to 17.5 hours of use away from the plug, with a fast recharge providing four hours of energy in 30 minutes of power.

With no anticipated arrival in Brazil, the Acer Swift 3X will be launched in December in the United States for prices starting at US $ 899.

Acer Spin 5 and Spin 3

The models in the Spin line come with the same processor options, but the Spin 3 also has a variant that features the Intel Core i3-1115G4 chip. The highlight of the models is the convertible body and powerful screen.

The Spin 5 comes with a 13.5-inch panel with a 3: 2 aspect ratio and 2K resolution, with Gorilla Glass protection and antimicrobial technology option. The battery lasts up to 15 hours.

The Spin 3 has a 13.3 inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The model will be sold with variants bringing resolutions 2560 x 1660 or 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Spin 5 will arrive in the USA in February 2021 for prices starting at $ 999, while Spin 3 will launch in March for prices starting at $ 849.

Acer Aspire 5

Acer also introduced the Aspire 5, which features variants with Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 series Tiger Lake and Intel Xe processors. In addition, the models also have options featuring Nvidia graphics.

The models do not adopt Nvidia’s most powerful video cards for notebooks, but do have dedicated GeForce MX350 or MX450 GPUs, which offer extra power in graphics processing. The Aspire 5 will be sold in models with 14, 15.6 and 17 inches, all with up to 10 hours of battery life.

The new Aspire line will be available in North America in February 2021 and prices start at $ 549.99. As with other launches, there is still no price or estimated arrival of devices in Brazil.



