Acer announces new Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen chip in Brazil

Acer Nitro 5 have gained new versions in the Brazilian market. The manufacturer’s notebooks were updated in partnership with AMD, bringing Ryzen chips and promising good performance both for gaming and for everyday use.

The gamer laptop has a price suggested by Acer from R $ 5,299, and comes equipped with Ryzen 5 or 7 series H processors and Nvidia’s GTX 1650 graphics card, with 4 GB of dedicated memory. Aspire, which hits stores starting at R $ 3,099, also has the Ryzen 3 CPU option, in addition to the brand’s Radeon 540X graphics solution.

Acer Nitro 5

The gamer computer of the brand is nationally manufactured and arrives with a new design, highlighting the thinner edges. The 15.6-inch screen and Full HD resolution features IPS technology, promising good image quality and easy viewing from any angle. The display refresh rate is at 60 Hz, which may be little for competitive games, for example. Acer also promises a cooling system about 10% better than the previous generation of the Nitro 5, which should contribute to battery autonomy, and is expected to last about 6 hours in average use.

Leaving Intel chips behind, the model arrives with Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors, both from the H series, which promises greater efficiency especially for running games. The chips are reinforced by Nvidia’s GTX 1650 graphics card, which comes equipped with 4 GB of VRAM to work the graphics. Regarding RAM memory, there are 8 GB at the factory, but the brand talks about expanding to 32 GB. The storage, in turn, is hybrid, bringing traditional HD with 1 TB and options of 128 GB or 256 GB in SSD, which should give more fluidity to the Windows 10 system.



