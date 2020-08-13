Acer announces new Nitro 5 gaming notebook line

Leader in the gaming market for retail in Brazil, Acer announces more news in its line of gaming notebooks – new monitors and the Aspire 3 line also arrived. The Nitro 5 family, which comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processors, arrives on the market and Ryzen 7 and consists of three models, with immediate availability. Acer and AMD reinforce the partnership, justified in the gaming market by the forecast, according to Newzoo data, of 4.8% growth and reach of 1.3 billion players.

The most advanced model is the Acer AN515-43-R4C3, which comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, with the most improved performance in the line. To ensure even more performance and games and graphics quality, the notebook also features Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Therefore, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD of storage and 8GB of RAM. Its screen is 15.6 ”Full HD IPS, and has its own ComfyView technology, which guarantees less light reflection and, consequently, more comfortable viewing. The keyboard is backlit in Portuguese standard ABNT 2. For those who like to play and stream, their webcam has 1280 x 720 resolution, capable of recording video and audio in 720p HD

As an operating system, the device has Endless OS, which brings more than 100 previously installed applications, such as games, productivity software, reference materials on health, travel, cooking and agriculture, as well as educational materials, such as an encyclopedia. The battery lasts up to 7 hours of use.

In the intermediate models, Acer brings two options: the AN515-43-R9K7 and AN515-43-R59W models, which come equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processors, which also offers improved performance for games and activities that demand high performance. Amos has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB dedicated memory, 8GB RAM, as well as a backlit keyboard in Portuguese standard ABNT 2, which highlights letters most used in games.

On screen, 15.6 inches with the same Acer ComfyView technology. What differentiates the models is the storage and the operating system. While the AN515-43-R9K7 has 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD and Endless OS operating system, the AN515-43-R59W has 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD and Windows 10.

Acer pointed out, during the presentation of the products, that it is possible to expand the memory to up to 32GB of RAM, and that the coolboost cooling system has been improved by 10% in reaction to previous models, in addition to the concern with smaller edges, which increase the feeling of immersion in the games.

“Acer is a reference in the Brazilian and global gamer market. With this, the company always seeks to innovate in its product portfolio and is expanding the Aspire Nitro 5 line with models with AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors. Taking advantage of all gaming experience from AMD and the know-how of being the processor of the main consoles in the world such as Xbox and Playstation, with the new Acer notebooks equipped with AMD, consumers in the Brazilian market will have equipment that delivers the best gaming experience with the best cost-benefit ”. Renato Almeida, senior product manager at Acer Brasil.

Pricing and availability

The Acer Nitro 5 line is available from today (13) across the country, at the Acer Store and at physical and online retailers, with suggested prices starting at R $ 5299.



