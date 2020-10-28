Acer announces growth despite the pandemic

In the third quarter of 2020, Acer became the fastest growing computer manufacturer on a global scale, with 15 percent growth in the desktop and notebook PC and workstation market compared to the same period last year. Reaching the market share targets set for gaming laptops and ultra-thin laptops in 2018, the company stated that it will reach its target market share of 25 percent in the coming period.

Acer announces “fastest growing computer manufacturer”

The epidemic, which affected the whole world, caused the production to stop for a certain period of time in almost all sectors, the movements in the supply chain to be disrupted and the product flow to come to a halt in areas where technology is included. With normalization, companies whose processes have become operational again are taking measures to increase their preparedness for crisis situations such as a pandemic. As one of the companies least affected by the pandemic conditions, Acer announced at the press conference it held today that it has reached its target.

Canalys’ research, named PC Market Pulse, which revealed market data covering desktop and laptop computers and workstations in Q3 2020, shed light on Acer’s competitive position in the market. According to the study, the company, which sold 4 million 902 thousand computers in the third quarter of 2019, increased this number to 5 million 638 thousand in the same period of 2020 and grew by 15 percent. Maintaining its market share, Acer surpassed its competitors as the fastest growing computer manufacturer on a global scale with this ratio.

The company has made a show of strength by showcasing more than 20 new products with the event named next @ acer. Achieving its targeted 25% market share in ultra-thin laptops and gaming notebooks categories, Acer follows its market share targets for the coming period without changing, despite the pandemic.



