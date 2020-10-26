Acer announces 6 new models of Predator gaming monitor

During a presentation, Acer confirmed the launch of six new gaming monitors designed for casual and professional gamers. Including the Nitro and Predator lines, all equipment is certified with the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® seal of light filters and several features for gamers.

Check out the brand’s launches below.

Predator XB273U NV

The Predator XB273U NV features color filtering features, incorporating various environmental adjustment technologies to enhance visual comfort without making it tiring or harmful after hours of gaming. With a 27-inch Agile-Splendor IPS QHD (2560×1440) screen, the model delivers extremely realistic images and can be fully adjustable to the player’s position and angle of use.

Predator XB253Q GW

With an impressive 280 Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and a response time of just 0.5 ms, the 24.5-inch XB253Q GW IPS Full HD (1920×1080) is ideal for gamers using the full dynamic potential of games , as it responds perfectly to the action and everything that happens on the screen.

Predator XB323U GX

Designed for professional streamers and elite players, the 32-inch (2560×1440) XB323U GX QHD has the same response rate as the XB253Q GW, being compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and with dynamic adjustments for the different effects that appear on the screen.

Predator X34 GS

Featuring a 34-inch UWQHD curved screen (3440×1440), the largest model in the Predator series is capable of delivering more open and panoramic viewing angles, illuminating details and generating greater clarity so that nothing goes unnoticed. Its two built-in speakers and ergonomic adjustments are combined in a professional and complete experience for the most demanding.

Nitro XV272U KV

The 27-inch QHD monitor (2560×1440) is designed to maximize viewing, featuring environmental adjustment technologies that eliminate glare and slow response rates. The model emerges as one of the fastest in terms of performance and line speed.

Nitro XV272 LV

With a 27-inch IPS Agile-Splendor FHD (1920×1080) screen, the XV272 LV recognizes every detail in moments of increased movement, intensity and particle distribution. The monitor takes players on a true and immersive adventure, with 90% color coverage and the Delta E <1 index.



