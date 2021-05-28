Acer Announces 3 New Predator Monitors For The Gamer Audience

Acer: Expanding its line of monitors aimed at the gamer audience, Acer announced, on Thursday (27), three new devices for the Predator family. They cover different niches, from casual players to professionals, and some features are common to all devices.

The first of these is the CG437K, 42.5-inch UHD display compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC that offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and contains two HDMI 2.1 inputs, ensuring 4K playback at 144Hz and a response time of 1ms. In addition, it carries a USB-B port, a USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports, as well as a USB-C port.

Among the differentials it presents, RGB lighting bands can be synchronized with music and media, and with Acer ColorSense, it also adjusts brightness settings according to the environment. Finally, Acer ProxiSense technology enables or disables it by detecting the user’s presence.

Available from November in North America, it will start at US $ 1,799.99 (more than R $ 9,400, in direct conversion).

More options

In second place comes the Predator X38 S, 37.5-inch 2300R curved UWQHD monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels and a 98% wide DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering “breathtaking realistic images” regardless of angle by which it is viewed. It will hit the North American market in September for US$ 1,999.99 (more than R$ 10.5 thousand).

175 Hz refresh rate (overclocked), 0.3 ms response time, and eight preset (customizable) display modes cater for multiple genres of content, just as the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer detects mouse clicks and measures the the time it takes for the resulting pixels to change on the screen, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE eliminates breaks, minimizes chatter and reduces delays.

The Predator X28, UHD has a 28-inch DisplayHDR400 (3840 x 2160 pixels), 155 Hz refresh rate (overclock), 1 ms response time and Esports NVIDIA G-SYNC and G-SYNC modes, as well as BlueLightShield Pro , which manages high energy wavelengths to selectively filter blue light emissions. Prices starting at US $ 1,299 (about R $ 6,800) in August.