Acer Announces 2 New 4K And 240 Hz LED Gamer Projectors

Acer announced, this Wednesday (13), during the event [email protected] 2021, the Predator GD711 and Predator GM712, new gamer projectors of the brand. The equipment, which is compatible with PCs and consoles, has 4K LED technology. The products also have built-in applications that offer streaming-specific services.

The Predator GD711 has a wide color gamut up to 125% of the area ratio, 4,000 lumens of LED brightness, high dynamic contrast and HDR10 performance to ensure that the content being played stays bright.

The projector will have different modes of use. The standard offers 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) for watching movies and videos in sharp detail, while 2 other game modes (one for light scenes, one for dark) allow users to choose specific settings according to games.

It also projects images with a variable refresh rate mode from 1080p to 120Hz for consoles or up to 1080p to 240Hz for PCs. The Predator GD711 also has a heat dissipation system, 30,000 hour lifespan, HDMI connectivity, audio output to speaker and USB-A ports.

According to Acer, the Predator GM712 model is lamp-based and is also available with 4K resolution and 3600 ANSI lumens of brightness.

Despite the announcement, the company did not reveal the date on which they will reach the market. During the event, the Predator Orion 7000, a new PC game from the Taiwanese brand, was also unveiled.