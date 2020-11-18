Acer announces 10th generation Intel gaming laptops

Acer introduced its first gamers notebooks equipped with 10th generation Intel Core processors. The Acer Aspire Nitro 5 (AN515-55-59MT) and Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53-735Y) pair will be the first notebooks of the brand to arrive in Brazil with the best performance offered by Intel, accompanied by Nvidia video cards.

Acer Aspire Nitro 5

Available in limited edition and with exclusive stock for Black Friday 2020, the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 is equipped with Intel Core i5 – 10300H, intermediate model of the new generation, is accompanied by an Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti and 16 GB of RAM. It is a powerful combination for facing less demanding recent titles and in FullHD quality, easily reaching 60 frames per second in these cases.

Its screen is 15.6 ’’ on a 144 Hz IPS panel. It has USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2, USB-C and HDMI 2.0 ports, to take computer images to auxiliary monitors with the highest quality. In storage, it is equipped with 512 GB of SSD, guaranteeing extremely high speed in the reading and writing of data, ideal for maintaining the performance of the computer for longer.

Being an exclusive offer for Black Friday, the Acer Aspire Nitro 5 (AN515-55-59MT) will not be available for long – at least, that’s what Acer plans to date. Its current value is R $ 6,599.12 in cash or R $ 7,499.00 when paid in installments.

Acer Predator Helios 300

On the other side, there is the Acer Predator Helios 300, a tough version to suit the most demanding gamer. The model is equipped with the Intel Core i7 – 10750H, added to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Built in a robust housing and reaching 2.2 kg. The Predator Helios 300 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with 144 Hz refresh rate. It has a backlit keyboard with 3D Aeroblade technology and storage of 1 TB in HDD and 256 GB of SSD, to keep the system with good performance for longer.

Interestingly, the model does not come with Windows 10 installed. In this case, the device’s present system is a Linux distribution for PCs with low performance, Endless Linux. The absence of the Microsoft OS does not prevent the user from installing the system on their own, but it does imply that this process was done as soon as possible, considering the limited list of games compatible with Linux and likely tools that will be lacking in daily use.

In that case, the Predator Helios 300 will be available on the Acer Store from December 2020, skipping this year’s Black Friday offers. Acer has not yet released the suggested values ​​for the device.



