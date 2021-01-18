Ace Combat 7 celebrates its second year with appearances

Bandai Namco will release a free update in Ace Combat 7 that incorporates a multitude of aircraft skins and new emblems. Selection.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown celebrates its second anniversary with an update that incorporates a multitude of cosmetic elements at no additional cost. Its release is expected sometime on January 19.

The patch includes 10 airplane skins and 10 emblems. Among the chosen aircraft are the F-22A Rapture, the Su-37 Terminator, F-15E Strike Eagle and F-4E Phantom II, among others. In this way, the company thanks the support of its fans, who have made the game sell more than two and a half million copies since its arrival in 2019. Almost nothing.

Ace Combat 7 2nd Anniversary Free Content Improvements

Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer in which he reviews the news of the update. You can see it at the head of this news.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 2nd Anniversary Update – What’s Included?

Not all aspects will be available for the full spectrum of aircraft. The 10 presented focus on a thick concrete aircraft, which we will review below:

Mobius appearance | F-4E Phantom II

Phoenix appearance | F-22A Raptor

Crow aspect | F-16C Fightning Falcon

Scarface appearance | Su-37 Terminator

Gryphus Aspect | F-22A Raptor

Garuda appearance | F-15E Strike Eagle

Ridgebacks appearance | ASF-X Shinden II

UPEO appearance | Su-37 Terminator

UPEO appearance | Typhoon

Brilliant appearance | X-02S Strike Wyvern

As for the emblems, two will use the 25th anniversary icon, while another will use the second anniversary of the seventh installment. Starting January 19, you will receive the following ten emblems for free:

Yellow 13 for the 25th anniversary

Mobius 1 for the 25th anniversary

Ace Combat 7 2nd Anniversary

Arrows

Falco (double)

UNF

UNICS

Shooter

Spooky

Remember that Ace Combat 7 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It also participates in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in its two main modes.