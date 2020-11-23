According to Trader, 2 Altcoin Will Fill Investors’ Pockets

By
Leonard Manson
-
0
Hand putting coin stacking with virtual trend graph on table. Business investment growth and profit increase concept.

Closely followed crypto analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe announced two relatively unknown altcoins that offer great entry opportunities.

Van de Poppe (Crypto Michael) said in a new message to his 85,000 followers that he is closely following Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), a platform that allows companies to sell their data in a secure marketplace and buy their data. According to the analyst, traders can expect OCEAN to drop by over 37% against Bitcoin (BTC) before entering:

“I think the level of 3.900 (satoshis) is a very important level to be broken. Failed. Lower highs, lower lows. I’m looking for 2,500 and 1,900 (satoshi) support for large entries. ”

Van de Poppe is also closely following Tomochain (TOMO), a project that aims to improve scalability issues affecting many blockchains. The cryptocurrency strategist says that TOMO offers a great opportunity against BTC as it is trading close to historical support of 0.000034.

As for the TOMO / USDT (Tether) pair, Van de Poppe expects it to build a base and build a new base on its way to an all-time high before June 2021. Poppe says: “We’ll likely find resistance around $ 0.80, so we’re getting closer. Most likely, we’ll get something like this: either $ 0.48 again or $ 0.59. These two levels I will seek accumulation for variable trade… Considering the new recovery and the new wave of action, the target areas could be around $ 1.60 ”.

While the trader is waiting for a correction in OCEAN and TOMO, the general altcoin market will rise.

See Also
Altcoin That Whales Flocked Has Been Determined

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here