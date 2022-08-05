According to the star, the Netflix TV show will delight comic book fans

Although rumors about the project have mostly died down, Julian Black Antelope promises that the Netflix TV show “Grendel” will delight comic book fans. Created by Matt Wagner, the comic book series was first launched in 1982 at Comico, and soon after moved to Dark Horse Comics. Grendel originally recorded the story of Hunter Rose, a master criminal who often fought the wolf Argent, only for a change in publication to lead to a complete retcon when a boy named Eddie grows up and assumes two identities, the successful writer Hunter Rose. and the costumed killer Grendel.

Despite the fact that it has been around for almost four decades, the development of an adaptation of Grendel was not officially announced until September last year, when Netflix acquired the rights to comics for the TV show. Andrew Dubb, who recently became a partner of the streaming platform for the Resident Evil series, has been appointed showrunner of the project, where Abubakr Ali plays Grendel along with Julian Black Antelope as the cult villain Argent, Jamie Ray Newman, Madeleine Winter, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho. , Eric Palladino, Brittany Allen and Andy Mientus. Grendel began filming last August and ended earlier this year, and now one star is offering a promising update for the show.

During an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant to discuss his role in Prey, Julian Black Antelope talked about the upcoming Netflix TV show Grendel. Despite the silence about the timing of its appearance, Antelope teased that comic book fans will be very pleased with how the project adapts the source material. See what the Antelope shared below:

“It struck me, Matt Wagner’s comic has been around since the early ’80s, 1982-83, somewhere out there. this is a fan base that I didn’t even know existed. I don’t want to talk too much about it right now, but I can say that if you are a fan of the Grendel comics and are familiar with the comic, you will not be disappointed in the series in any way.And if you are not a fan of Grendel and this is the first time for you, then I guarantee you, if you watch it, you will not be disappointed at all.It has everything, I feel very happy being a part of the project. That’s what I can say. I don’t want to talk too much about it, I don’t know what I can and can’t say. [Laughs. ]”

While Antelope may have been mostly silent about the details of the project, his assurances that the TV show “Grendel” will appeal to comic book fans should be a promising joke for those who love the source material. Despite the fact that Dubb has gathered a strong fan base as a co-showrunner of the last four seasons of Supernatural, he really saw a very mixed reaction from video game fans to his adaptation of the series “Resident Evil”, despite the fact that critics gave him the best rating among all live performances. -a combat adaptation of the franchise. While his attachment to the series Grendel may leave some worried after Resident Evil, those who really enjoyed the horror series and comic book fans should find some hope that Dubb will be at the helm.

The Grendel TV show also marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment after they signed an agreement for the first viewing of films and TV shows, which they recently extended for several years. Along with the adaptation of Wagner comics, the streamer has spent three successful seasons of Umbrella Academy, and is also preparing for the second season of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, which will be released in September, and is developing film adaptations of Department H, Lady Killer and Blast!, the last of which has just made a big step forward when Idris Elba signed on for the lead role, and David Leitch from “Deadpool 2” became the director. Since the production of “Grendel” ended earlier this year, we can hope for further news about the TV show in the near future.