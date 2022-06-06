According to the star, Scream 6 has the most cruel ghost face

Jenna Ortega reports that the upcoming Scream 6 will feature the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface. Earlier this year, when it was more than 25 years since the release of the original “Scream,” viewers were reunited with a terrifying ghost killer who returned to torment the residents of Woodsboro again. As the fifth installment of the franchise, “Scream” has enjoyed huge success in theaters despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-awaited Scream 6 was confirmed shortly after.

Following the return of three old 1996 “Scream” stars, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, the sequel also welcomed fresh blood into the beloved horror franchise, including Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Ortega. As the latest Ghostface loot, four characters survived the screening of the film and are now set to reprise their roles in Scream 6. of the original franchise characters, Billy Loomis.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Ortega was asked if there were any teasers she could suggest for Scream 6. The film, naturally, has been mostly kept secret until now. The star remained, understandably, modest, but offered an exciting joke about the level of blood and violence that viewers can expect in this upcoming installment. Ortega teased that the film would feature the “most aggressive and violent version” of the franchise’s cult killer, before sharing her excitement about starting filming these more intense scenes. Check out Ortega’s full quote below.

Ghostface is getting a lot more intimidating. I’ve just read part of the script and it’s getting more and more bloody. I think it’s probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, and I think it’s going to be really fun to shoot.

Production on “Scream 6” is set to officially begin this month, and the latest news confirms the exciting return of the fan-favorite “Scream 4” character, Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettieri. Cox will also reprise her role as Gail Weathers, although her survival within “Scream 6” is by no means guaranteed after “Scream” saw Arquette’s character, Dewey Riley, meet a terrible end in a brave moment of self-sacrifice. Many are also hoping to see the return of Campbell in the role of the original final girl of the series Sidney Prescott. However, her participation in Scream 6 is currently not confirmed.

Considering that the previous “Scream” films earned their reputation on blood-filled meta comments, it’s interesting to hear that “Scream 6” can go up a notch. In the opening part of the last film, Ortega’s character came face to face with a ghost killer and survived; however, now that the Scream franchise is trying to raise the stakes higher than ever, it remains to be seen what awaits Tara ahead and whether she will live to see the next sequel. At this point, it may be time to rethink the rules of survival, as “Scream 6” will officially be released in theaters on March 31, 2023.